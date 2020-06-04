For 20 years Thermaltake has been a leader in PC gear. With an ever-expanding range of cases, components and peripherals, Thermaltake is highly regarded by PC enthusiasts for bringing high quality design and engineering to the gear we rely on. The company has just announced an exciting collection of new hardware that takes this legacy into the future with innovation you can see and appreciate.

Performance first

Thermaltake's new Floe RC CPU and Memory Cooler is the first of its type in the world, and comes in 240 and 360mm models (360mm shown). (Image credit: Thermaltake)

Cooling is an area where Thermaltake has undisputed expertise. With the new Floe RC CPU and Memory AIO Cooler it breaks new ground, with the world’s first integrated CPU and memory liquid cooler. It’s simple to install and has a closed-loop design for safety and reliability. When used with any compatible Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RC memory kit it provides cool and quiet running for these critical components, and offers outstanding overclocking capability. The 240mm and 360mm Floe RC models will be available at the end of July.

TOUGHRAM RC is available in 3,200MHz, 3,600MHz, 4,000MHz, and 4,400MHz frequencies. (Image credit: Thermaltake)

The famous TOUGHRAM range has been expanded with several high-speed kits – perfect for the new generation of CPUs that love fast memory. You can pick up TOUGHRAM RC kits in 3,200MHz, 3,600MHz, 4,000MHz, and 4,400MHz frequencies, in kits of 2x8GB modules. They look beautiful, too, with a classy RGB implementation that you have full control over, and when paired with the Floe RC CPU and Memory AIO Cooler you have a system that looks stunning and runs like a dream. Available at the end of July.

With speeds of up to 4,600MHz, TOUGHRAM RGB is perfect for demanding PC users. (Image credit: Thermaltake)

Even more extreme memory performance is there for the taking with Thermaltake’s new TOUGHRAM RGB 4,600MHz 16GB (2x 8GB) kit. It’s built using the latest high-performance Hynix D-die ICs and features a chunky 56g copper cooler for maximum performance and reliability. Choose the black or white edition to set off your build perfectly, and all kits come with 10 addressable LEDs. If you need even more capacity you can get TOUGHRAM RGB in 32GB (2x 16GB) kits at speeds of 3,200MHz, 3,600MHz and 4,000MHz, or go for a massive 64GB (2x 32GB) at 3,200MHz or 3,600MHz – and black or white is available for all TOUGHRAM RGB kits.

Keep it cool

Built with high quality hydraulic bearings, the TOUGHFAN 12 has an impressive top speed of 2,000 RPM. (Image credit: Thermaltake)

The fans you install need to be dependable, they need to be quiet, and they need to move serious amounts of air. With top speeds of an impressive 2,000RPM, the new Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 120mm fan is built with high quality hydraulic bearings and a reinforced metal hub to deliver on all fronts, offering a high static pressure to keep huge volumes of air moving through your case or AIO radiator, while operating in near silence.

Thermal Grease TG30 and TG50 kits come with a useful paste stencil and applicator. (Image credit: Thermaltake)

DIY builders know the value of good thermal CPU paste, so the launch of Thermaltake’s new Thermal Grease products is great news for this often overlooked area. Thermal Grease TG30 provides an excellent interface between your CPU and its cooler, while the top-end TG50 product delivers maximum thermal performance and suits enthusiasts, overclockers and hardcore gamers. Both Thermal Grease products come with a marvellously useful honeycomb-grid applicator stencil.

A classic in compact form

A smaller version of the highly regarded Tower 900, the Tower 100 is perfect for mini-ITX builds. (Image credit: Thermaltake)

Thermaltake’s legendary Tower 900 case is a favourite with enthusiasts and system builders, and now the company has introduced a minimised version suitable for mini-ITX systems. The all-new Tower 100 case has 4mm tempered glass across three sides so you can see all your beautiful gear from any angle. The classy good looks are complemented by sturdy engineering offering great airflow, and it can accommodate full-size video cards up to 320mm in length, so there’s no compromising performance. The Tower 100 comes in black and white models, and will be available in September.

Every peripheral has a silver lining

While Thermaltake has you well and truly covered when it comes to your PC and the best gear to install in it, Thermaltake’s new Argent range offers every peripheral you need to game hard and free.

With its gracefully curved aluminium faceplate the Argent K5 RGB Gaming Keyboard is a stunner to behold. (Image credit: Thermaltake)

At the top of the range is the Argent K5 RGB Gaming Keyboard. This striking board boasts a rounded aluminium faceplate and floating keycaps, combining performance with durability, while a detachable synthetic leather wrist-rest keeps you comfortable for long gaming sessions. The keys come with either Cherry MX Blue or Silver mechanical switches, and each one is fully backlit by RGB illumination, compatible with Thermaltake’s iTake software.

The ambidextrous Argent M5 RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse is a beauty, and supports wired, 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth. (Image credit: Thermaltake)

The Argent M5 RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse is similarly well-lit, but is even more versatile. It features Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, as well being able to be used while plugged in via a USB Type-C wired charger. Its Omron switches are rated to 50-million clicks and powered by Pixarts’ PWM-3335 optical engine, which is capable of performing at up to 16,000 DPI. Even better, it’s designed for left and right-handed use, and features an RGB-lit metal scroll-wheel. The wired Argent M5 RGB Gaming Mouse is similarly-specced, but is powered by a Pixart PWM-3389 optical engine. The Argent mice and keyboard are available in July.

40mm Hi-Res drivers ensure stellar audio quality with the Argent H5 RGB Wireless DTS 7.1 Gaming Headset. (Image credit: Thermaltake)

While your hands are kept busy, the Argent H5 RGB Wireless DTS 7.1 Gaming Headset will entertain your ears! With a pair of 40mm Hi-Res drivers and DTS Headphone X v2.0 surround sound, you’ll be kept fully in command of whatever game you’re playing, while a bi-directional microphone keeps your comms clear and secure. It’s light and comfortable, too, and compatible with all your gaming devices - PC, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, mobile and Nintendo Switch. There’s also a wired version available, which features 50mm Hi-Res drivers for even punchier sound. The wired version is available in August, while the wireless headset will be released in September.

Thermaltake's new and shiny Argent MP1 RGB Gaming Mousepad, Argent HS1 RGB Gaming Headset Stand and Argent MB1 RGB Gaming Mouse Bungee. (Image credit: Thermaltake)

The Argent range is rounded off by a series of space-saving and game-making peripherals, all available in July. The Argent MP1 RGB Gaming Mousepad is anchored to your gaming surface via an aluminium base-plate and a non-slip rubber coating, and features a responsive upper hardtop.

The Argent HS1 RGB Gaming Headset Stand keeps your headphones handy but tidily out of the way, while the Argent MB1 RGB Gaming Mouse Bungee handles your mouse cable with style. And, of course, they all boast 16.8-million RGB colour illumination for a truly striking gaming experience.

The ultimate desk

With motorised controls that raise and lower the TOUGHDESK 500L RGB Gaming Desk, you'll always have the perfect posture for gaming or general PC use. (Image credit: Thermaltake)

So you’ve got a great PC and peripherals to match… but what do you put it all on? Thermaltake has the answer with its new TOUGHDESK 500L RGB Gaming Desk. This corner-design desk features electric height adjustment from 70cm up to 110cm, and it’s built from steel to handle all the gaming punishment you can dish out. It also has a full-surface RGB mouse pad alongside a single standard mousepad, while a cable management tray keeps everything neat and out of the way. And, if you’re worried about it taking the weight of your killer gaming rig, it can handle up to 150kg of computing power! The TOUGHDESK is available in September.