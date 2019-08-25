The Sims studio Maxis hiring creative director for 'live service' game based on new IP

(Image credit: Maxis/EA)

Maxis, the EA-owned developer of The Sims series, is hiring a creative director for a new IP. We don't know much about what the studio has planned, but it's looking for a developer with experience "designing a game with a long-term live service", and with a track record on both PC and mobile.

The new hire will take the lead on future projects for Maxis's Austin, Texas team, and should "understand how user-generated content and experiences are shaping products in the market", according to the job advert.

The advert is the first real mention of a Maxis office in Austin, TX, where EA has an existing base. The Sims series is developed by a team based in Redwood Shores, California, where EA is headquartered.

The job advert further mentions that applicants are expected to have "experience designing, launching, monitoring and evolving a live service title", and says that experience working with "licensing partners" is a plus, which suggests the new IP could well be a licensed game.