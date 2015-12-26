The prettiest screenshots of 2015
We take a lot of screenshots throughout the year, whether for reviews, our Pixel Boost column, or just for the hell of it. Last year we had a good time collecting our favorite bits of virtual photography, so here we are again, with our best screenshots of 2015. Alright, they might not be the best screens anyone took all year, but they're our contribution. If you're at all interested in the art of video game capture, I highly recommend checking out DeadEndThrills, as well as Other Places, a video series by our own Andy Kelly (who took the screenshot above).
Mad Max
Screenshot by Mary K | Game by Avalanche Studios | 5600x23150
Custom resolution achieved with WindowedBorderlessGaming, additional effects via SweetFX and Reshade. See all of Mary's Mad Max screenshots in our Mad Max 5K gallery.
Mad Max
Screenshot by Mary K | Game by Avalanche Studios | 5600x2625
Custom resolution achieved with WindowedBorderlessGaming, additional effects via SweetFX and Reshade. See all of Mary's Mad Max screenshots in our Mad Max 5K gallery.
Mad Max
Screenshot by Mary K | Game by Avalanche Studios | 5600x2625
Custom resolution achieved with WindowedBorderlessGaming, additional effects via SweetFX and Reshade. See all of Mary's Mad Max screenshots in our Mad Max 5K gallery.
The Witcher 3
Screenshot by Tyler Wilde | Game by CD Projekt RED | 3840x2160
Custom resolution achieved with Nvidia DSR. Free camera and hudless mode made possible by Debug Console Enabler.
The Witcher 3
Screenshot by Tyler Wilde | Game by CD Projekt RED | 3840x2160
Custom resolution achieved with Nvidia DSR. Free camera and hudless mode made possible by Debug Console Enabler.
The Witcher 3
Screenshot by Tyler Wilde | Game by CD Projekt RED | 3840x2160
Custom resolution achieved with Nvidia DSR. Free camera and hudless mode made possible by Debug Console Enabler.
Star Wars Battlefront
Screenshot by Tyler Wilde | Game by DICE | 3840x2160
Custom resolution achieved with Nvidia DSR. Free camera and other modifications made possible by the Battlefront Cinematic Tools.
Star Wars Battlefront
Screenshot by Tyler Wilde | Game by DICE | 3840x2160
Custom resolution achieved with Nvidia DSR. Free camera and other modifications made possible by the Battlefront Cinematic Tools.
Star Wars Battlefront
Screenshot by Tyler Wilde | Game by DICE | 3840x2160
Custom resolution achieved with Nvidia DSR. Free camera and other modifications made possible by the Battlefront Cinematic Tools.
Star Wars Battlefront
Screenshot by Tyler Wilde | Game by DICE | 3840x2160
Custom resolution achieved with Nvidia DSR. Free camera and other modifications made possible by the Battlefront Cinematic Tools.
Star Wars Battlefront
Screenshot by Tyler Wilde | Game by DICE | 3840x2160
Star Wars Battlefront
Screenshot by Andy Kelly | Game by DICE | 1920x1080
For all its faults, dang this game is pretty, even at 1080p.
Grand Theft Auto 5
Screenshot by Tyler Wilde | Game by Rockstar | 5120x2880
Captured using GTA 5's built-in video editor. Custom resolution achieved with Nvidia DSR.
Grand Theft Auto 5
Screenshot by Tyler Wilde | Game by Rockstar | 5120x2880
Captured using GTA 5's built-in video editor. Custom resolution achieved with Nvidia DSR.
Grand Theft Auto 5
Screenshot by Tyler Wilde | Game by Rockstar | 5120x2880
Captured using GTA 5's built-in video editor. Custom resolution achieved with Nvidia DSR.
Grand Theft Auto 5
Screenshot by James Snook | Game by Rockstar | 6000x3375
SMAA injection with ReShade, custom resolution achieved with SRWE. See all of James' 6K GTA 5 screenshots in his gallery.
Grand Theft Auto 5
Screenshot by James Snook | Game by Rockstar | 6000x3375
SMAA injection with ReShade, custom resolution achieved with SRWE. See all of James' 6K GTA 5 screenshots in his gallery.
Metal Gear Solid 5
Screenshot by Tyler Wilde | Game by Kojima Productions | 3840x2160
Custom resolution achieved with Nvidia DSR.
Metal Gear Solid 5
Screenshot by Tyler Wilde | Game by Kojima Productions | 3840x2160
Custom resolution achieved with Nvidia DSR.
Metal Gear Solid 5
Screenshot by Andy Kelly | Game by Kojima Productions | 1920x1080
Fallout 4
Screenshot by James Davenport | Game by Bethesda | 2560x1440
Custom resolution achieved with Nvidia DSR; free camera and other modifications via the Fallout 4 console commands. See all of James' Fallout 4 screenshots in his gallery.
Fallout 4
Screenshot by James Davenport | Game by Bethesda | 2560x1440
Custom resolution achieved with Nvidia DSR; free camera and other modifications via the Fallout 4 console commands. See all of James' Fallout 4 screenshots in his gallery.
Fallout 4
Screenshot by Mary K | Game by Bethesda |
Filters applied with ReShade. See all of Mary's 5K Fallout 4 screenshots here.
Fallout 4
Screenshot by Mary K | Game by Bethesda |
Filters applied with ReShade. See all of Mary's 5K Fallout 4 screenshots here.
Fallout 4
Screenshot by Mary K | Game by Bethesda |
Filters applied with ReShade. See all of Mary's 5K Fallout 4 screenshots here.
Fallout 4
Screenshot by Mary K | Game by Bethesda |
Filters applied with ReShade. See all of Mary's 5K Fallout 4 screenshots here.
War Thunder
Screenshot by James Snook | Game by Gaijin Entertainment |
War Thunder
Screenshot by James Snook | Game by Gaijin Entertainment |
Undertale
Screenshot by Tyler Wilde | Game by tobyfox | 2873x2157
Custom resolution set in Nvidia Control Panel. PC specs: Intel Core i7-5960X, 64GB RAM, 4X Nvidia GTX Titan Black, liquid nitrogen cooling.