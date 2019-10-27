Popular

The Outer Worlds' cutest voice actor is a pug

Meet Louie.

If the snarls and snuffs of The Outer Worlds' giant rodent-like raptidons sound very much of our world to you, then that's because the voice actor behind them is, in fact, a very good boy. 

The creatures were voiced by none other than Louie, resident Obsidian Entertainment pug dog, who you can watch mauling a smiley face below. 

Cute, eh? And inventive, too: it makes me wonder what other in-game creatures have been voiced by animals. What collection of beasts made the alien's gnashing noises in Alien: Isolation? Who's the groaner behind Minecraft's zombies? Answers on a postcard.

