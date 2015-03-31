All the new Hearthstone: Blackrock Mountain cards reviewed

Tom: Finally a legendary Dragon I am excited for that I will actually be able to play! I love the flavor of Deathwing and Nozdormu, but my odds of opening them in a pack are about as low as the likelihood that I will spend 1600 dust on them just for in-game lols. Let’s get this out of the way: Nefarian is a 9 mana card with no immediate impact on the board, meaning the chances of it seeing high-level play is very low. It draws you two spells—random spells, yes, but from outside your deck—but spending an entire turn’s worth of mana on a single minion that could immediately get Hex’d/Polymorph’d/BGH’d is usually not worth it unless it immediately affects the board state. Despite that, Nefarian is an awesomely flavorful card that will be a ton of fun to play. Finally, another way for Priests to steal even more cards from their enemies.

Tim: I want to share Tom’s enthusiasm–yes, the artwork is super cool, and a free Thoughtsteal is fun–but my heart is cold and black, and it says Nefarian is junk. I struggle to think of a single situation when I wouldn’t want my 9-mana Dragon to be Ysera, whose RNG effect is slightly more predictable and arguably more powerful. Both Dragons generate card advantage for you, but Ysea doesn’t die to BGH, and has an even beefier body. Sure, Nefarian has more attack, but there’s a reason you don’t tend to see Dragons going face to close out games. And that reason has a beard and a gun. (Sidenote: I don’t think it’s beyond the realms of possibility that Blizzard decide to make BGH a Legendary at some point to prevent its effect becoming too oppressive.)

Obviously there will be some glorious highlight reels when Nefarian draws Equality-Consecrate or Force of Nature-Savage Roar, but you don’t build your deck around hoping to bottle lightning. It’s also worth noting that part of the reason Thoughtsteal works is it only picks card from your opponent’s deck, which often means they’re a) good cards and b) cards which work well against the deck they’re in. Nefarian draws from the target class’s entire range of spells. To confirm how bad that is, fire up your Collection Manager and look at how many bad spells each class has. Interestingly, the more spells that exist, the worse Nefarian will become. That said, I’ll still try it, because as with Neptulon, Unstable Portal and Web Spinner, there’s a joy to drawing completely random cards. But I don’t think Nefarian is anywhere near as competitively playable as, say, Kel’Thuzad from Curse Of Naxxramas.