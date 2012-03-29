The Indie Buskers want to turn your game ideas into real games

The Indie Buskers are Sophie Houlden (SWIFT*STITCH), Rat King Entertainment (Pitman), Sos Sosowski (Congress Chainsaw Massacre), Pekka Kujansuu (Tiny Hawk) and Ido Yehieli (Cardinal Quest). They've come up with a new kind of indie bundle that merges pay-what-you-want with the increasingly popular two-day game jam format.

Submit game ideas through their website and on the weekend of the 14th-15th of April they'll turn the best five concepts into real games. The development process will be livestreamed and they'll furnish you with all the progress bars and early builds you can handle. It's free to submit ideas and watch their progress, and a bundle of all five games will be available on a pay-what-you-want (as long as you pay something) basis.

It's a cool idea, and a smart way of supporting indie that also gives players a chance to get involved in the development process. It's unlikely that at any point a man covered in shiny paint will traumatise children by standing very still and pretending to be a statue, and as such the concept has claimed an early lead over real life.