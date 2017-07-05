The Forza Motorsport 7 download will be 'a bit smaller' than 100GB

It was reported in June that the Xbox One X version of Forza Motorsport 7, with those gorgeous 4K textures, will be a whopping 100GB download. For people with any kind of data cap, that's bad news: In my case, it represents almost half of my total monthly allocation. The situation appeared to be the same for the PC, as the Windows Store app in Win10 lists an "approximate size" of 99GB. But that doesn't necessarily reflect the actual download size.

"The team is expecting the install size to be 100GB, with the download size being a bit smaller," a rep said. The exact size of the download hasn't actually been nailed down yet, although the rep added that the developers have put "a continued focus on improvements to download experiences." Beyond that, however, "we have nothing new to announce at this time."

Further complicating the situation is that unlike consoles, different PCs have different capabilities, and not everyone is going to want to (or be able to) play it at 4K. Unfortunately, the question of whether Microsoft will require everyone to download 4K textures regardless of their ability to actually use them, or if it will make them available as a separate, optional download, went unanswered.

Bottom line, Forza Motorsport 7 is going to be a big download, but just how big we will have to wait and see. It comes out on October 3. Lay your eyes on the system requirements right here.