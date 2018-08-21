The Dark Pictures is a horror anthology series from the creators of Until Dawn

Supermassive Games, the studio responsible for PS4-exclusive horror adventure game Until Dawn, has announced The Dark Pictures—an anthology series of cinematic horror games. Check out the announcement trailer for its first entry, Man of Medan, above.

As outlined there, Man of Medan centres on four American tourists in search of a WWII wreckage. "As the day unfolds, and a storm rolls in, their trip soon becomes something much more sinister," explains Bandai Namco. "Who will live? Who will die?" Having played Until Dawn, my guess is potentially no one—depending on our actions. No, you're speaking from experience.

Bandai Namco says players assume the role of five protagonists throughout the story, again similar to Until Dawn's makeup. Likewise, each game's branching storylines, narrative junctures, and multiple endings offer scope for replayability.

"We are incredibly excited to announce the Dark Pictures Anthology and the first game in the series—Man of Medan," says Supermassive CEO Pete Samuels. "With each title being a standalone game, we have the opportunity to create a unique horror experience every time, with new stories, settings, characters and cast."

Hervé Hoerdt, VP of digital and marketing at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe adds: "We’ve been working with the amazing team at Supermassive Games to bring this vision together and we hope that fans are as excited to see the game for the first time at Gamescom—as we’ve been creating it.

"As well as creating entertaining experience, we want to be innovative as a company. The Dark Pictures, is the first example of a horror anthology series within the video game world, which positions gaming to a style closer to their favourite TV shows with new, standalone experiences brought to fans on a regular basis. It’s a bold new model, but one we believe fans of both gaming and horror will love."

The Dark Pictures anthology's first outing, Man of Medan, is due in 2019.