The Australian PC gaming Christmas gift guide

It's almost Christmas, and if you're lucky, you've got several people in your life as enthusiastic about games as you are. Of course, you could always resort to buying them the usual bag of, uh, hardboiled lollies, but perhaps we should all try to get more into the gift-giving spirit this year.

So without further ado, here are some pretty cool gift ideas we've found – and at the time of print, they should all make it to Australia before December 25. We've tried to avoid overly expensive presents – so don't expect gaming laptops – though as a rule of thumb we've put a limit of $200.

So let's get gifting!

PC gaming hardware and peripherals

Xbox One Controller Elite – $188

Mouse and keyboard may reign supreme for some genres, but it pays to have a good controller kicking around. This is probably the best. Get at Amazon.

Games

Fallout 76 – $41.99

Considering it released last month, a bit over forty bucks for this MMO take on the Fallout formula is pretty good value. Get at Amazon.

Darksiders 3 – $64.95

A great Souls-like Metroidvania in the Darksiders universe. This is a pretty good price, considering it's only been out a few weeks. Get at Gamesmen.

Books and magazines

World of Warcraft by Daniel Lisi – $20.32

An instalment in the excellent Boss Fight Books series on video games, this is a breezy history of the biggest MMO that ever MMOed.

Masters of Doom by David Kushner – $19.46

id Software's Doom celebrated its 25th anniversary this month, so now's a better time than ever to read this meaty (and eye-opening) account of id Software's rise to fame and fortune. Get from Amazon.

Toys and board games

Catan – $59

It's never too late to get a friend into this immensely popular board game. Just beware that it's never too soon for them to beat you. Get at Might Ape.

Pandemic – $54

A cooperative table top game about thwarting civilisation-threatening viruses. We couldn't think of a better token of one's Christmas time love, to be honest. Get at Mighty Ape.

Clothing