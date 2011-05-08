Test Drive Unlimited 2 free DLC hits this weekend

Upon release, Test Drive Unlimited 2 was a bit of a mess. Thankfully Joystiq have reported that an update hitting the PC this weekend adds new content and irons out some of the bugs, and is available for free.

The Exploration Pack adds new cars, events and outfits. There's also a stereoscopic 3D mode added should you have the set-up and wish to race in all three dimensions. The complete patch list can be found after the jump.

New content



20 new events



2 new events types



Extreme convoy: one mistake and the mission is over



Timed convoy: it is a convoy mission...but with a timer!



Each completed event gives access to a new wreck



20 new wrecks give 2 new cars (10 wrecks = 1 car):



Lancia Stratos version Rallye



Dodge charger 1969



3 new discovery levels



1 new set of clothes (explorer) Male/Female



2 new MP Races (Specifically for the Lancia Stratos version Rallye)



3D on PC & PS3



TV Media: Help Channel (to explain new features and content)



The update includes the following Gameplay improvements:



Players can sell their cars in the used car dealer (including cars won in duels)



Effect of collisions with rocks and trees is now less severe



Instant challenges have been tweaked to exclude very short or very long races



Cruising as a passenger now unlocks roads



Lower car-road impact sounds



New restrictions on MP races (to stop the prevalence of top end cars in all races)



Session lost messages are now more descriptive



Koenigsegg CCXR performance tweaked to be competitive with Bugatti Veyrons



Y axis inversion option added



Additional race restrictions added to avoid Bugattis having complete dominance



Lobby: Club cars are now allowed in multiplayer and solo modes



We scrutinize savegames for specific hacks and take measures when they are detected



Nat info text displayed on the Start screen if a potential network configuration problem is detected



Lobby: « With/Without collisions » info added



Lobby: « Inner club » & « club vs club » info icons added



Players can now cancel on the search games loading screen



Chat window moved and positioned according to the game mode



The update includes fixes for the following documented bugs: