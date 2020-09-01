Tell Me Why chapters 2 and 3 complete Dontnod's Alaskan mystery in September

The next two chapters of Dontnod's three-part episodic adventure game Tell Me Why are set to release this September. Chapter one released earlier this year on August 27th with chapter two and three right around the corner, releasing September 3 and September 10 respectively. Dontnod announced the release dates alongside a new trailer, which hints at more mystery and drama on the way. You can watch the new trailer above.

Tell Me Why follows twins Tyler and Alyson who have reunited at their old family home in hopes of selling it, only to realise that their troubled past is not what they remember. The siblings begin to unravel the mystery surrounding their childhoods and begin to discover certain truths that will inevitably affect their relationship. It's a mystery adventure that sits quite nicely next to Dontnod's other supernatural coming-of-age series Life is Strange.

Since Dontnod has decided on an episodic release for Tell Me Why, I'm waiting until all the episodes release before I play. Although Sam's impressions of chapter one describe it as, "a simplistic narrative adventure and a clumsy tale of identity and childhood trauma," I'm staying optimistic for my playthrough and it looks like I won't have to wait long until all three chapters are out.