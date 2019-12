PrimeSense, the company that developed Kinect for the Xbox 360, has already signed deals to put PrimeSense inside home theatre PCs by the end of the year.This might be in a pre-built PC that won't work with anything more interesting than Windows Media Centre, or it might have a USB on the end and be wide open for developers. Either way, doing a silly dance in your living room won't be the sole privilege of Xbox gamers for long.

[ Engadget via Edge ]