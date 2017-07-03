Popular

Take a look at a new desert map for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



A couple of screenshots have appeared for the battle royale shooter's next arena.

We've been hearing for a while that there are some new maps in the works for battle royale shooter PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and today we got a little peek at one of them. It's a desert map—cacti, dry grass, dirt, and a generally arid feel—and along with a couple of ramshackle buildings there'a a train (drivable?) and a bicycle (ridable?).

The images were tweeted by Brendan Greene (the titular PlayerUnknown) as he visited Bluehole's new office in Madison, Wisconsin. You can check out the screenshots below, and click the upper right corner to enlarge them.

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
