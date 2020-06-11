Stray is a stunning looking game about a cat in a world full of robots

Today, Sony finally unveiled many of the games coming to the PlayStation 5 when it launches later this year—but a few of them are probably coming to PC, too. One of those that is confirmed for PC is Stray, a new game from developers BlueTwelve Studio that's being published by Annapurna Interactive. The trailer, which you can watch above, is brief and didn't show much in terms of actual gameplay, but the premise is intriguing.

Fortunately, there's already a Steam page with more info. The description there explains that Stray is a cat adventure game "set amidst the detailed neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly." In it, you'll roam around with your robot companion, a drone named B12, trying to "untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city."

Stray will release some time in 2021.