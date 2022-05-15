Strategy JRPG Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia is now on PC

Audio player loading…

If you want the definition of a cult classic, look no further than 1998 strategy JRPG Brigandine: The Legend of Forsena. All these years later, Brigandine got a sequel, and now that sequel has come to PC.

A strategy sandbox to explore and conquer, Brigandine has players taking charge of a nation's Rune Knights, powerful soldiers who can command powerful summoned monsters. You then move these knights as armies on a strategic map, taking enemy castles to gain experience and resources.

You fight by organizing your monsters into troops with your knights, then moving them all in turn-based combat on a hex-spaced battle map. That's the heart of Brigandine, where most of the game takes place. These are deeply detailed RPG battles with a lot going on—much more mechanically dense than your average XCOM or the like. Brigandine is interesting in that it has unique mechanics and characteristics not present in other strategy RPGs, and Matrix Software's modern interpretation of those maintains what made the original so unique.

You can find Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia for PC on Steam for $40, 15% off until May 17th. It's available in English with subtitles for the original Japanese dialogue.