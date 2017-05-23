Starpoint Gemini 2 is free on Steam right now

Starpoint Gemini 2 is a tactical space sim which launched on Steam back in 2014. Our reviewer Patrick Carlson enjoyed it, writing that it's "an approachable 3rd-person space sim with a vast, and often beautiful, universe to explore". That vast, beautiful universe is now free to explore, it turns out.

Completely free, by the way, with no strings attached. Just jump over to the game's Steam page and add it to your library – but make sure you do so before the offer expires on May 24 (10am PT).

And, well, that's it for me. I'll defer to Carlson, who is better equipped to describe the game than I am, since he's played it:

"What I enjoy about Starpoint Gemini 2 is its willingness to leave me alone in the universe it puts on display, while also using careful and dynamic design to ensure there’s always a new goal to chase after. Most satisfying is that I get to decide what kind of adventurer I want to be: the crusty freighter captain, the fly-by-night smuggler, or the faction outcast. It’s all there to play. SG2 gives me a dynamic backdrop, great visuals, and thoughtful music so I can build my off-world identity. It’s where I want to be."

And here's its launch trailer from 2014, to get you in the mood.