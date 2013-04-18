StarCraft turns 15, wants you to just leave it alone and stop ruining its life

A decade and a half ago, I strolled into a Kmart with a plastic pencil case full of saved-up change to buy a game called StarCraft. At the time, no one could have expected it to become the dominant competitive RTS for 15 years. Its sequel, which just received a first expansion earlier this year , is growing in popularity with over $1.6 million in prizes available for competitive play for the 2013 season.

To celebrate, Blizzard has released the video above, featuring developers, pro players, casters, and other community ambassadors wishing the landmark franchise a happy 15th year. To mark the occasion, here's a collection of some of our best, recent StarCraft coverage.

