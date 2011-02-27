StarCraft II 1.3 patch now in beta testing

Blizzard are releasing another main patch for StarCraft II, and are allowing players to try it out before the official release date. The 1.3 patch is now current available to download via StarCraft's public test server.

Patch 1.3 adds a new Grandmaster League to the 1v1 ladder matches. This league is available to the top 200 players in each of StarCraft II's global regions. Additionally, the usual fixes of balance changes and general bug fixes are all present and correct, along with some improvements to the Join Custom Game feature and the game's editing tools.

The full patch notes can be found over at the StarCraft II forums .

[via Big Download ]