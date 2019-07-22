Popular

StarCraft 2 personality Geoff 'iNcontroL' Robinson dies at age 33

By

His cause of death has yet to be made public.

(Image credit: incontrol.gg)

StarCraft commentator and pro Geoff "iNcontroL" Robinson has died at the age of 33.

Robinson was a StarCraft pro and one of the first players allowed to play StarCraft 2 during its pre-beta period. He captained the Evil Geniuses team and went on to become a popular caster, as well as a streamer of everything from Apex Legends to Warhammer 40,000.

The cause of death has not been revealed, but his social media accounts were updated over the weekend with this confirmation: "With immense grief, we announce Geoff’s unexpected passing due to sudden illness Saturday. We ask privacy as his family works to understand what happened and make arrangements. To honor Geoff or offer comfort to his family, we suggest donations to @SoCalBulldog, which he loved."

Update: A message posted to Robinson's Twitter account states that he died as a result of a blood clot in his lungs. "He was with friends. He always urged and led us by example to take care of ourselves to the best of our ability. Remember to do that for him today."

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
See comments