Starcraft 2: Heart of the Swarm's public beta to close in March

Well I hope you've had your fill of Starcraft 2: Heart of the Swarm's public beta, because Blizzard's free sampling of their upcoming expansion is coming to an end on March 1st. That's a scant three weeks (minus two days) away, so there's still time to jump onboard if you've been holding off. The good news, of course, is the game's release only 11 days later (with the private beta continuing in the intervening time).

Blizzard broke the news on the Blizzblog , adding that they're "incredibly thankful for the feedback and data our testers have produced throughout the beta, and we hope that all testers continue to practice, prepare, and pursue XP levels in the beta through the end of February."

If you're wondering just what Heart of the Swarm does to the original Starcraft 2, perhaps you should read our big old preview .

