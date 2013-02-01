Starcraft 2: Heart of the Swarm to be showcased in MLG's Winter Season

Starcraft 2: Heart of the Swarm will be the focus of two invite-only competitions at Major League Gaming's upcoming Winter Season event. It should give us a nice opportunity to see what the pros can do with those jerk Widow Mines.

First up will be the Winter Season Showdown, a 56 player showcase that will take place on weeknights and select Sundays between February 4th and March 8th. That will be followed up, after the game's release, by a 32 player Exhibition Tournament at Dallas, Texas, between the 15th and 17th of March. All matches will be streamed from the MLG website and Twitch channel .

It's an exciting prospect for esports fans. The Heart of the Swarm meta-game is still changing rapidly as the pros figure out the best strategies, and fit practice around existing Wings of Liberty commitments. It's slightly disappointing to see both events using an invite-only format. Having a qualifying structure would have been great chance to see some serious drama, by opening up the possibility of major upsets from newcomers who'd twigged to some unpredictable builds.

You can see the full broadcast schedule at the MLG site .

