StarCraft 2 demo is out now

Blizzard have released a demo for StarCraft 2 giving us a free taste of the singleplayer campaign and skirmish mode, and you don't even need to a Battle.Net account to download and play. Read on for details.

The trial will let you play through the first three singleplayer missions and test your mettle against the game's AI across two skirmish maps. You won't need to create a Battle.Net account, but you'll have to enter your name, email address and date of birth to download the file, which weighs in at 1.56GB. The demo is available now on Battle.Net .

If you're still on the fence about whether or not to try Blizzard's excellent but daunting RTS, find more information in our StarCraft 2 review , or check out some of the brilliant commentated pro matches .