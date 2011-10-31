Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer battles for control of apocalyptic doom ship

http://youtu.be/DucwIrZL4DU

Only George Lucas, Yoda and Rich McCormick know how many galaxy-threatening mega-weapons there are lurking in the darkest corners of the Star Wars Universe. See the Imperials and the Republic go saber to saber over another experimental doom ship in the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Old Republic, spotted over on Evil Avatar .

The Void Star sounds like the sort of ancient technology that could obliterate a galaxy quite casually. It'll be interesting to see if there are any story consequences built into these PvP quests. Will the technology reclaimed from the vessel help the long term goals of the Empire or the Republic in any way, or will the victors receive a loot drop and move on? The Old Republic is set to be released within bantha spitting distance of Christmas day, on December 20.