Star Wars Battlefront 2 gets a pink Darth Vader mod

Electronic Arts CFO Blake Jorgensen said in November that it was a commitment to "realism" that led it to fill the infamous Star Wars Battlefront 2 loot boxes with usable items rather than cosmetics. "If you did a bunch of cosmetic things, you might start to violate the canon, right? Darth Vader in white probably doesn't make sense, versus in black. Not to mention you probably don't want Darth Vader in pink. No offense to pink, but I don't think that's right in the canon."

It appears, however, that he underestimated both the interests and the will of gamers, as a modder by the name of Destauch has shared a "Darth Vader in Pink" mod over on Nexus Mods. There's nothing more or less to it than what's advertised: Darth Vader, but pink. And looking sharp in it, too.

The mod only works with the PC version of Star Wars Battlefront 2, and you'll need the Frosty Mod Manager to install it. And in case you're wondering if it's just an odd coincidence, the mod description says it's "for those who may not necessarily be concerned about 'canon' in their Star Wars videogame." Quoting Jorgensen in the lead image on the mod page pretty well nails it down, too.

Thanks, GameWatcher.