Star Citizen raises $26 million, adds deeper capital ship gameplay

It's so tempting to get blasé about the folks at Star Citizen raking in another million dollars, as a new blog post announces that funding for the game has crossed the $26 million mark. “Oh?” I think, “ another million? Yawn.” Then I realize that a space flight sim , a genre thought to be completely dead by traditional publishers, is whipping up cash at the pace of a million bucks a week with absolutely no sign of slowing down. Fantastic.

The latest stretch goal unlocked by the extra million dollars in funding is more functional capital ships. “In addition to the command and control systems we've already outlined, we're going to expand capital ship functions!” designer Chris Roberts writes . “Lead a damage control team to fight fires and repair key systems during battle, control internal bulkheads to slow boarders and man a number of consoles, like navigation and engineering, that will make commanding a capital ship feel even more immersive.”

In another week or so, assuming this pace keeps up, Star Citizen will unlock a new starter ship at $28 million. The faster and less cargo-laden Mustang will go into the concept stage and its development will be shared with supporters throughout the process. Users who have already pledged to purchase the basic starter ship will be able to transfer their pledge to the Mustang when it becomes available—at no extra cost.

Keep tabs on Star Citizen's ever-spinning wheel 'o money at the Roberts Space Industries website .