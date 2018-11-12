Marvel co-creator Stan Lee has died

TMZ reports that Stan Lee, the co-creator of Marvel characters including Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, X-Men, the Hulk, Daredevil, and Thor, has died at the age of 95.

Lee served as the editor-in-chief, publisher, and chairman of Marvel Comics, and his influence on popular culture, from comic books to film and videogames, can't be overstated. Over the past decade, his mainstream fame grew exponentially thanks to the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his many cameos in the films, ranging from an anonymous bystander in Spider-Man to a strip club DJ in Deadpool.

Lee is survived by his daughter, JC Lee, who confirmed the news to TMZ. His wife, Joan Lee, died in 2017.