Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Rayman Legends miss sales targets

Ubisoft has confirmed that Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Rayman: Legends didn't hit their undisclosed sales targets in a conference call held earlier today.

"As we have said we have experienced lower sales than we anticipated when we gave our targets," Ubisoft CFO Alain Martinez said. "Already released games such as Splinter Cell, Rayman and others."

According to a press release sent out earlier today, Ubisoft revised its sales targets from approximately €1.42 billion to around €1 billion, or approximately $566 million in missed sales. As such, Ubisoft now expects to run at an operating loss rather than a profit this fiscal year.

Of course, Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Rayman aren't the only games to account for the lower sales figures. Ubisoft points to the delay of Watch Dogs and The Crew as the primary reason for the lowered revenue expectations.

Watch Dogs was meant to come out this November, while The Crew was scheduled to hit stores early 2014. As of right now, Watch Dogs is expected to come out in the first quarter of the 2015 fiscal year. The Crew has a release date for sometime in the second quarter.

Moving those games to later next year took a huge chunk out of Ubisoft's expected sales, and while next year's sales figures probably look all the brighter, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is tasked with picking up the slack.