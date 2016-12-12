Space Hulk: Deathwing launch trailer stomps into view

After slight delay, Streum On Studio and Focus Home Interactive's incoming FPS Space Hulk: Deathwing is set to land on Wednesday, December 14. As these occasions tend to play out, the Warhammer 40k-inspired venture now has a timely launch trailer.

Boasting a dedicated solo campaign, as well as four player co-op, Space Hulk draws from the real life board game of the same name and has you locking horns with Genestealer swarms in the "depths of a gigantic amalgamation of interstellar debris and wrecked spacecraft."

In doing so you'll handle the Imperium's best arsenal of weapons and destructive Psyker powers, as you battle formidable Xenos baddies. The following trailer offers a glimpse of some of that in motion.

Plenty of sword and laser cannon-wielding mechs, alien head lopping, and all-round explosive chaos, then. Here's Focus Home with a slightly more sophisticated rundown of the above:

"The time has come: under the command of their Librarian, the 1st Company of the Dark Angels prepares to board the gigantic, Genestealer-infested Space deposited in Imperial space by the uncaring tides of the Warp."

Space Hulk: Deathwing is due December 14. If you need more before then, you might fancy having a gander at these shiny screens, or, better yet, 13 minutes of mechanical Marine-mauling in-game action.