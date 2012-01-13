SOPA protests: Minecraft, Firefall, Reddit going dark next week. Nvidia, Runic and Frozenbyte come out against the bill

Earlier this week Reddit announced that they would be switching off for twelve hours next Wednesday from 8am–8pm EST (1300–0100 UTC) in protest at the Stop Online Piracy Act. Today Red 5 Studios and Mojang have announced that they will also go dark and Nvidia, Runic and Frozenbyte have voiced their opposition to the bill.

Red 5 CEO, Mark Kern confirmed to Shacknews that "Red 5 Studios is joining Reddit in protest of SOPA by going dark on January 18. We will be taking down our website, community site and Firefall beta for 24 hours on the 18th."

"We are extremely disappointed in this misguided legislation. We are also ashamed of the ESA for supporting a bill which is clearly not in the best interests of gamers or the game industry. This bill, and it's sister bill, Protect IP, will shut down live streaming, shout casting, user generated content and have a chilling effect on game innovation and social media," he added.

On Twitter , Notch has mentioned that Minecraft.net and Mojang.com will go down next Wednesday in protest.

Nvidia voiced their opposition to SOPA on the Nvidia blog with this statement: "NVIDIA wasn't consulted by ESA in formulating their position on SOPA. Our position is this: we oppose piracy, as it hurts our game-developer partners. However, we do not support SOPA. We don't believe it is the right solution to the problem. We remain committed to working to address this problem in a constructive and fair manner."

Good Old Games are also against the bill. "Will SOPA/PIPA stop piracy? No. SOPA works in a fashion similar to DRM, if you ask us: it only will have an effect on people who are, by and large, honest consumers. Pirates who torrent via P2P methods will not be inconvenienced in the least by SOPA and PIPA; people who post “let's play” walkthroughs of video games on YouTube, though, may be."

Runic have posted their statement on their forums. "It is clear that the scope of the proposed legislation would give unnecessarily broad power to large corporations while reducing the rights of individual citizens -- and it won't even stop software piracy," they say.

Trine 2 developers, Frozenbyte, have also announced their opposition to SOPA in this video .

The names above join a growing list of companies opposed to the Stop Online Piracy Act, including the MLG, Epic, Trion, Riot Games , 38 Studios, Nival and more. We think it will be a disaster for gaming communities, the games media and beyond . If you're based in the US, you can show your opposition to the bill by contacting your local representative.