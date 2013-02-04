Enderal: The Shards of Order mod to convert Skyrim into an entirely new adventure

Most Skyrim mods furnish Bethesda's sprawling steppes with prettier pixels , more gear , or more punishment . The tenacious team at SureAI, however, has an even more ambitious project in the works: Enderal: The Shards of Order , a total conversion package and the sequel to the Oblivion mod Nehrim: At Fate's Edge, our 2010 Mod of the Year .

Promised to be a continuation of Nehrim's massive scale and intricate storytelling, Enderal looks just as meticulously planned as any studio-born RPG. SureAI wants "more player decisions and deeper characters" for a theme of "fantasy for adults where it's dirty and immersive, and there are no fairies." Like Nehrim, Enderal's skill system splits from Skyrim's by awarding points per level gained to trade for increasingly powerful abilities.

Enderal: The Shards of Order's fairy-less fantasy doesn't have a release date yet, but SureAI's screenshots already show a world full of color and character. Have a look at some samples below, and be sure to stop by the mod's official website .

Thanks, Kotaku .