Skeletal PS1 adventure Medievil is being reborn as a Skyrim mod

Medievil was one of the highlights of the Playstation era for me: a Tim Burton/Danny Elfmanesque comedy romp through a medieval...sorry, a medievil fantasy world. It's one of those games I'd rather preserve the memory of rather than attempt to play again, but I'm thrilled to see it reborn, after a fashion, in Skyrim. Modder KorinOo is remaking the first four levels in the Construction Set, along with its undead hero Sir Daniel Fortescue and the various skellies and pumpkins he encounters along the way.

KorinOo elaborates that their intention is "NOT make it a 1 to 1 conversion of the original game in to Skyrim engine. I want to make all the levels/areas recognizable and close to original, but at the same time i want to update some archaic mechanics (combat, interactions, etc.) to modern standards. The main goal is to have this creepy graveyard feeling and then add some specific details to make it more Tim Burton style."

Only the first four, particularly graveyardy levels are going to be recreated in the mod, but I'd love to see a sequel one day that tackles the game's field and town areas, my favourite sections I can remember from the game. While it's a shame that Medieval's whimsical art style and bandy-legged Fortescue running animation don't seem to be represented in the mod, I'd say the trailer (above) does a pretty good job at capturing its atmosphere. Hopefully there'll be a suitable soundtrack to accompany it: Jeremy Soule's soaring Skyrim music would feel a little out of place here.

Here's a trailer for the original game:

Ta, Reddit .