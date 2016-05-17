Six things I wish I knew before playing Homefront: The Revolution

I was a timid resistance soldier early on, because Homefront warned me so much about being spotted by guards. But dying, it turns out, doesn’t really matter. All you lose are some valuables you looted, which could’ve been turned in at stores for cash, but I never needed to worry about that. You get plenty of cash from missions.

If you want to stay safe and go for a run with as few deaths as possible, I think that could be fun, but if you just want to get into firefights and actually use the guns you’re given, go nuts. You don’t lose any progress on your current tasks if you die, so if you have to, say, destroy six objectives, you can die after two and still only have four left.

I’m still debating myself over how good or bad the freedom to fail is. On one side, when death doesn’t matter, there’s little to motivate smart play outside of the player’s own will. On the other, if death is onerous but not very instructional—and you don’t learn a whole lot from dying in Homefront, other than to be more careful next time—it’d just be tiresome. I’ll have more to say about all that in my review later this week.