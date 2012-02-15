Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion trailer released. Features a war among the stars

[VAMS id="Sb96I7PBKHGz5"]

That's a new trailer for Stardock's upcoming expansion to Sins of a Solar Empire. It'll bring jumbo-sized Titan ships and new faction choices to the outstanding 4X space strategy game. It'll also provide a much-needed graphical update to the four year-old title.

There are three reasons why I still boot up Sins of a Solar Empire: I get a dizzy thrill every time I zoom from an extreme close-up to a map overview (I call it the Supreme Commander effect), and I enjoy playing co-op in a universe so vast that I hardly ever encounter other human players. Also, I like telling people I've been playing "Sins of a Solar Empire" because it makes me feel cool.