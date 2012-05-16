Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion beta live for pre-order players

The Rebellion expansion for the splendid Sins of a Solar Empire is due out in a few weeks, but first there's another beta phase to go first. As the above trailer mentions, it's live now for pre-order customers on Steam, which will give fans an early look at Rebellion's visual updates, new factions and Titan class battleships. It's due out on June 12, find out more on the official Sins of a Solar Empire site and see those Titans tearing it up in deep space in these Rebellion screenshots .