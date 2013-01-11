SimCity intro cinematic confirms the inclusion of buildings

When you click on SimCity's presumably building-shaped icon on March 5, you'll meet more buildings. And when those buildings slide past during your flyover, you'll spot a shape on the horizon: yes, more buildings. How do we know? The answer might have come from this intro cinematic trailer from Maxis, but we'd like to think we're all-knowing PC gaming masters. The video shows off the styles of cities you might grace with your mayoral machinations, including an industrial sludge-zone, a casino city, and a science utopia complete with a rocket launch pad. All impressive sprawls, but you'll likely need help from friends (who will always be online when they're playing anyway) for the truly spectacular metros.