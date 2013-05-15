Sid Meier on the inflexibility of Kickstarter: "I really enjoy the luxury of changing my design"

You may remember Sid Meier from such games as Sid Meier's Civilization, Sid Meier's Civilization II, Sid Meier's Pirates, and... well, you get the idea. While he's currently taking a vacation from PC development, instead creating the iOS strategy game Ace Patrol, he has had some things to say about the oft-PC centric Kickstarter, and its role in the game creation process. Specifically, he worries about the potential inflexibility of the platform with regards to backers' expectations.

Speaking to GI.biz , he said, "I think you kind of lock yourself into a lot of ideas early."

"I really enjoy the luxury of changing my design and evolving over time," he continued. "I'd be a little concerned with Kickstarter if I committed to X, Y and Z and I found out down the road that Z didn't work very well, I kind of promised to do this. I think it's great for people who want that indie environment, but there are advantages and disadvantages to each situation."

In this area, Meier noted the benefits of Firaxis' relationship with publisher 2K. "They do all the stuff I don't want to do; they allow me to make games and really focus on that part of what it takes to get a game out there. I get to design games, I get to program games, I get to work with the artists and the sound guys and do the fun stuff. They worry about testing it and publishing it and promoting it and selling it – whatever it takes to do that I would be really bad at, they do."

"So more power to Chris Roberts and the Kickstarter," Meier finished, "but having a great publisher is a real asset and allows me to focus on the things that I can do and not worry about all the other stuff that needs to be worried about."

Is there some truth to Meier's concern? If you back a project, do you expect to get exactly what the original pitch promises?

Thanks, VG247 .