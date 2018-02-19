Seagate's 2TB FireCuda solid state hybrid drive is on sale for $85

If you're having trouble deciding between the speed of solid state drive and the capacity of a slower performing (but cheaper) hard drive, there's a compromise to be had. Solid state hard drives (SSHDs) are a special kind of hard drive with a portion of NAND flash memory bolted on to speed up commonly-used tasks, like game loads or just knocking around Windows. Seagate's FireCuda SSHD is one such drive, and the 2TB model is on sale at Newegg today for $85.

While SSHDs don't offer the same overall performance as a solid state drive, they can feel just as snappy in some situations. And compared to a 7,200 RPM hard drive, Seagate says its FireCuda drives are five times faster.

The FireCuda that is on sale combines 8GB of NAND flash memory with 2TB of platter-based storage. The drive adapts itself to your usage habits by using caching algorithms to analyze your system. As a result, frequently accessed data gets shuttled to NAND flash memory where it can be accessed much quicker than less commonly used data that resides on the platters.

Seagate backs this drive with a five-year warranty. You can find it on sale here.

