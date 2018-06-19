Scammers are selling Cyberpunk 2020 roleplaying books for crazy prices, but new ones are just $30

Fueled by the thirst for Cyberpunk 2077 , there are plenty of people now interested in its source material: late-80s tabletop roleplaying game Cyberpunk 2020. Perhaps banking on the idea that you’ll think a 30-year-old game is out of print, sellers on Amazon and other sites are charging exorbitant rates for copies of the game: $200 or more for a used copy, $450 or more for new.

The twist here is that new copies are still in print and can be purchased from publisher R. Talsorian Games for $30. Seriously: Here is a link to their store. You can also get a PDF of Cyberpunk 2020 for a mere $15. If you're looking to get a copy, don't get ripped off.

Don't fall for it. Just pay $30.

R. Talsorian Games is aware of the issue , but there’s not much they can do about it other than start selling on Amazon themselves. The new edition of the Cyberpunk 2020 roleplaying game, codenamed Cyberpunk Red, is due to release by Christmas this year. A sourcebook letting you play in the setting of the Cyberpunk 2077 videogame from CD Projekt Red has no announced release date.