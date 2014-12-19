SanctuaryRPG: Black Edition is a first-person roguelike on Early Access

Dammit Steam.

SanctuaryRPG has been on Steam Early Access for a week. I originally missed it because, since the "Discoverability Update," Steam has been something of a pain to discover things with. This is not, however, a time for griping. SanctuaryRPG: Black Edition is out on Early Access, and if that means an expanded version of the free SanctuaryRPG, that's some very good news.

Is that what it means? Let's find out by lifting a passage from the developer's Early Access blurb.

"The game is almost complete, but our goal is to make the game as replayable as possible. Early access will give us time to work on these features as well as expand on the game's content."

Top stuff. SanctuaryRPG is a first-person turn-based-roguelike-cum-RPG (and let's take a second to appreciate how absurd genres are now) that's rendered entirely in ASCII. It's text-driven, features a deep and complex combat system, and is also quite funny. I really enjoyed the free version, which, if you haven't played, can now be downloaded through Steam as a demo for the full(er) release.

SanctuaryRPG is currently £4/$5, albeit with a price increase planned after next year's full release.

