Riot Games believes League of Legends will be around for decades

As if there was any doubt that League of Legends and eSports was serious business, Coca Cola's Head of Gaming Matt Wolf said at the conference recently that more than 111 million people watch the Super Bowl, but that in terms of the audience that Coca Cola is trying to target (males ages 17-30), Riot has “eclipsed” football. “Viewership is growing in such an amazing way, and unless you're in the games sphere it just doesn't resonate," he said.

Responding to a question from the audience just as the talk was wrapping up, Riot Games' Vice President of eSports Dustin Beck said that League of Legends is also like real sports in terms of longevity. "It's a sport like just like anything else,” he said. “Baseball has been around 110 years. I'm not saying League of Legends will be around that long, but we see the shelf life of LoL as hopefully decades."

The rest of it is mostly dry marketing talk, but you can find the full 30-minute panel on YouTube .