Resident Evil Revelations 2 trailer reveals Barry Burton

By

Barry

Barry Burton's back. The Resi 1 STARS operative makes a playable return in Resident Evil Revelations 2—as revealed in the game's new trailer.

Burton's a popular guy among the Resi fanbase, for reasons that this video should explain. Despite that, he's made surprisingly few appearances over the years.

Here he'll be back with a vengeance: one of the playable characters across the episodic series. He's confirmed to be searching for his daughter, Moira—seen with other playable character Claire Redfield in this first trailer.

Revelations 2 is due out early next year.

Phil Savage

