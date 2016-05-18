Popular

Resident Evil 7 "will go back to RE's horror roots" says Tokyo consultant



And will be revealed at this year's E3.

It seems Capcom will be revealing the next Resident Evil at E3, at least according to Serkan Toto, a Tokyo-based games industry consultant.

"Yes, it's in development," he said in a tweet spotted by Videogamer. "The entire game will go back to the series' horror roots and (essentially) be a clean slate."

He adds: "The team hired Jordan Amaro, a designer who previously worked on Metal Gear Solid V and P. T. at Kojima Productions."

Since Resident Evil 4, the series has become increasingly action-packed, losing much of the slow-burning horror of the early games. So this seems to be Capcom's response to that.

Andy Kelly

If it’s set in space, Andy will probably write about it. He loves sci-fi, adventure games, taking screenshots, Twin Peaks, weird sims, Alien: Isolation, and anything with a good story. He lives in Yorkshire and spends far too much time on Twitter.
