Resident Evil 7: Biohazard confirmed as a "Play Anywhere" game

Capcom's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is a game about a nice house in a quiet neighborhood, and the friendly people who live in it. That's what it says in this trailer, anyway: "Home is a welcoming place ... a haven of safety and warmth where families meet for laughter and feasts, where friends and strangers are welcomed to the family." It is also, as Xbox head guy Phil Spencer finally confirmed today, a Play Anywhere game.

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard confirmed for @Xbox Play Anywhere – buy once, play on both Xbox One & @Windows 10 PC. https://t.co/yhcwjEnjlaJanuary 18, 2017

It's not a terribly surprising development, since Microsoft said last year that the game will support cross-saves between Windows 10 and Xbox One, but it's nice to have it nailed down. Being Play Anywhere means that you can buy Resident Evil 7 digitally for either Windows 10 (through the Windows 10 Store and not Steam, it's important to note) or Xbox One, and have access to it on both platforms. That also holds true for saved games, DLC, Gamerscore, and Achievements, all of which are accessible on both Windows 10 and the Xbox One through Xbox Live.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will be out on January 24, but you can take the demo, Resident Evil 7: Beginning Hour, for a spin on Steam.