Resident Evil 4 HD video impressions: Tim and Sam celebrate an action classic

A HD rendition of a classic game can introduce new audiences to missing links in gaming's evolutionary chain. Resident Evil 4 is one such link, a brave rethink of Resident Evil's original formula that retained the horror, the bosses, and Umbrella's carefully alphabetised viruses, but moved the series in a livelier, gorier direction. Resident Evil 4 HD finally has finally given us a worthy PC edition, as you'll discover in our review , but we wanted to talk a bit about why it's so good, and why it matters. Tim and Sam brought their thoughts to camera, as you'll see in the video below.