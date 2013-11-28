Renegade X aims to resurrect Command and Conquer's failed FPS dreams

Starcraft fans have it easy. Four official games or expansions, all of which were great. Command & Conquer's supporters may have access to more games, but that hasn't always been a good thing. Between free-to-play cancellations , web browser abominations , and even some lacklustre sequels, the series isn't what it used to be. Arguably C&C's first major misstep was over a decade ago, when Westwood wondered what would happen if they made a first-person spin-off. The answer was "it would make a bad game", and that game was called Renegade.

But where Westwood failed, modders want to triumph. Formerly an Unreal Tournament 3 mod project, Renegade X is a first and third-person standalone shooter that takes the C&C concept in what, from the release date announcement trailer, looks to be an exciting direction.

In development since 2007, the release of the tactical shooter has been set for February 26th, next year. Despite that, you can already play some of the team's work through Black Dawn , Renegade X's singleplayer campaign mode.

For the full multiplayer release, Renegade X will offer a strategic and economic layer on top of the action:

"Renegade X is not an ordinary game. We are bringing the popular "Command & Conquer" RTS series to ground level as a large-scale team-based tactical shooter. Players will be able to fight for two unique teams - the Global Defense Initiative (GDI), a UN international military force committed to world order and peacekeeping, and the Brotherhood of Nod, a messianic international terrorist network that aims to push humanity into the next stage of human evolution.

"Players will be able to manage their own economies, choose from over 30 weapons, 15 vehicles, and call in nuclear strikes, Ion Cannons, and airstrikes, and much more."

Each base's buildings will need protecting for your side to stay at full strength. If a barracks is lost, for instance, players will lose the ability to buy special weapons. It'll be interesting to see how this FPS base defence will work, but here's hoping that Renegade X can be a Command & Conquer project that can live up to the series' former glories.

For more, check out the Renegade X release announcement post over at the game's forum.

Thanks, Eurogamer .