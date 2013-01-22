Ralph Nader calls violent video games "electronic child molesters." Seriously.

Wow. The continued demonisation of violent games following the shooting at Newtown, CT is to be sadly expected. But there's political bluster, and whatever agenda lies behind it, and then there's Ralph Nader's recent comments to Politico .

In an extremely rant-filled interview about Obama's then impending inauguration speech, the activist and two-time Green Party presidential candidate said, "We are in the peak of [violence in entertainment]. Television program violence? Unbelievable. Video game violence? Unprecedented."

And then, this quite astonishing sentence: "I'm not saying [Obama] wants to censor this, I think he should sensitize people that they should protect their children family by family from these kinds of electronic child molesters."

Nader was speaking about Obama's gun control package, and criticising the president for not being tough enough on violent games. On the January 16th, it was reported that the administration were looking to set aside $10 million for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to “study the root causes of gun violence, including any relationship to video games and media images.”

Thanks, GI.biz