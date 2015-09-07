Popular

Rainbow Six Siege will have Australian servers

It's a bit of a problem when multiplayer-focused games launch in Australia without local servers. Thankfully Rainbow Six Siege won't be among them, with Ubisoft announcing today that it will use Microsoft's Azure datacentres for local players. If there were ever a genre that needed low ping, it'd be the tactical shooter.

It won't just apply to the official launch, either: the September 25 closed beta will also run on the Azure servers. As for that launch, it's not happening until December 1 now, the publisher announced last week. Here are some of Wes's impressions following a hands-on session back in June.

