You're twice as likely to be struck by lightning than win your first game of Battlegrounds

Only one in 6,000 people win their first game of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. That means, of the 7 million copies sold, only around 1,166 people were so skilled (or lucky) to have been the last person standing after their first game. I'm going to make the bold assumption that they all read our guide before playing. Considering I still have friends that, after hundreds of hours, still haven't won their chicken dinner, that's impressive. What's even crazier is that your odds of being struck by lightning in your lifetime are twice that.

These fun facts come from a recent video over at IGN, detailing some statistics about what is quickly becoming the most popular game of 2017. For example, players have already racked up 25,816 years and counting of collective game time. I'm a little surprised by the fact that of the 965.83 million deaths tallied since Battlegrounds launched, only 9.73 million—1 percent—were committed by the red and blue zones. It seems that most players are pretty damn good at avoiding them—or at least getting gunned down in an attempt to run away. In fact, you're twice as likely to get punched to death than killed by the deadly blue zone.

The video contains a whole bunch of other stats, some interesting and some predictable. For example, it's not surprising that assault rifles account for 56.97 percent of all gun-related deaths. Of those, the AKM is clearly the popular choice, though I've personally come to favor the M16.

If you want to find out more, you can watch the video above.

Note: The statistic about your odds of being struck by lightning in your lifetime appears to be out of date. The current odds are 1/13,500. But don't think you're safe. Lightning will get you eventually.