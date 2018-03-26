PUBG is 'considering' region-locked servers, adds new skin system and crates

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' latest test build introduces a new weapon skin system and new cosmetic crates. Developer PUBG Corp is also contemplating a version of region-locked servers.

"We are always working towards improving the gameplay environment," reads this Steam Community update post. "This includes providing stable network experience for our players. You all know that we have implemented ping based matchmaking system that has shown great results but we didn't want to stop there.

"One of the solutions we are considering is operating servers so that only those players who reside in that region can connect and play. These servers will be made invisible to players residing in other regions. But, at the same time, if a player in an exclusive server region forms a team with a player from another region, they can connect to and play on any of the servers available to either of them."

Last week, Brendan Greene—aka PlayerUnknown himself—appeared to downplay the possibility of region-locked servers in conversation with US Gamer, however the developer reckons this proposed approach aims to offer a "better gameplay experience" and will help improve both network issues and linguistic barriers.

The post adds: "We are going to run a limited test of this approach as more detailed research and analysis should come before global application."

Elsewhere, the Steam Community post explores the new weapons skins system which comes with a tweaked UI. Skins can be picked up via the paid-for Triumph crate (unlocked with a Weapon Cosmetic Key), and/or the free-of-charge Raider crate.

Drop rates and further information on skins and crates themselves can be found in this direction. The latest update is live now on test servers, while transition to live servers will follow four hours of downtime later today/early tomorrow morning. Details of that are outlined here: