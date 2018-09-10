Popular

Prey: Mooncrash update celebrates Arkane's favorite roguelikes and roguelites

By

Including Darkest Dungeon and Rogue Legacy.

This one flew under the radar when it was announced several days back, but in case you also missed it, the Mooncrash expansion for Prey received a free update called Rogue Moon. It's a tribute to some of Arkane's favorite games in the indie roguelike/roguelite/general permadeath space, adding new operator skins themed on Darkest Dungeon, Dead Cells, Spelunky, Don't Starve, Rogue Legacy, and Risk of Rain.

In a nice touch they've also shared a blog post in which members of the team talk about each game and why they love them, and in some cases how they served as inspiration for Mooncrash.

Thanks, RPS.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
